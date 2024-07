Tequila!

Wednesday, July 24, is National Tequila Day — and drinking a tequila-based cocktail is among the top ways to celebrate the occasion.

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila are partners in Pantalones Organic Tequila, a brand of agave-forward tequila that’s been described as smooth, flavorful and great for sipping.

The brand offers blanco, reposado and anejo tequilas with various flavors, such as honey, citrus, vanilla, butterscotch and maple.

To celebrate the tequila brand’s first National Tequila Day, the McConaughey couple dropped a spicy photo of themselves in an effort to ask consumers if they are wearing pantalones (pants).

Pantalones Organic Tequila also dropped a new cocktail recipe ahead of the holiday called the Sunrise Speedo.

Persia Tatar, the CMO at the company, told Fox News Digital that the new cocktail is a "cheeky tribute" to the "playful brand ethos."

She added, "There’s no better way to celebrate National Tequila Day than lounging by the pool in a daring swimsuit, with a drink as bold as your poolside vibe."

Ahead of the festive holiday, check out the recipe for the Sunrise Speedo cocktail.

Sunrise Speedo Cocktail

Ingredients

2 oz. Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila

2 oz. orange juice

1 oz. lime juice

1 oz. Grenadine

Cherry and orange wheel (for garnish)

Directions

1. In a shaker with ice, combine Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila, orange juice and lime juice.

2. Shake well and pour into a high ball glass with ice.

3. Float the grenadine on top.

4. Top with a cherry and an orange wheel.

5. Enjoy!