California's new food safety law requires bartenders to wear gloves

A new California law requires that bartenders must now wear gloves or use utensils when making drinks.

No longer are mixologists allowed to crack ice, garnish a drink or touch anything that goes directly into your glass unless their hands are protected, reports the LA Times.

It's not just bartenders that have to adhere to the new rules. Changes to the California Retail Food Code that went into effect at the beginning of 2014 require chefs and all other culinary workers wear disposable gloves or else use utensils such as tongs, paper or scoops when handling "ready-to-eat" foods.

Health officials says this makes for a more sanitary environment. But some bartenders say wearing gloves restricts their work.

"I felt really suffocated by it," bartender Matthew Biancaniello told the Times.

Others say it will be a huge pain. “You are constantly washing your hands or having them touching ice and juice…it will just get into the gloves anyway,” bartender Jen Naruo-Stefanac told NBC.

Bartenders that don't comply within the first six months to a year will only receive a warning, but following that could receive health code point deductions.