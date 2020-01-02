Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

2 cameras discovered in California Starbucks bathroom, local man arrested

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
A California man was arrested in San Jose on the charge of suspicion of invasion of privacy, after allegedly placing two cameras in a Starbucks bathroom.

Shawn Evans, 37, is allegedly linked to the devices discovered at the coffee shop chain location over the weekend.

According to SF Gate, officers were called to the café just before 5 p.m. on Sunday after someone reported a camera discovered in a drainpipe in front of the toilet. Another camera was found by police under the sink facing the toilet. It was not reported how long the cameras might have been in the bathroom.

A Starbucks spokesperson told Fox News the coffee shop was supporting the police in their investigation and applauded the employees for reacting quickly after making the disturbing find. (iStock)

Officers tracked Evans to a vehicle parked near Starbucks, according to the report. There were electronic devices found allegedly linking Evans to the cameras, per SF Gate. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also reportedly discovered inside his car.

Evans was also arrested on the charge of drug possession, the report said.

Officers tracked Evans to a vehicle parked near Starbucks, according to the report.<br> (San Jose Police Department)

"Our partners [employees] quickly contacted the police after making this disturbing discovery, working swiftly to ensure the safety of our customers and partners, as well as the security of our store," the spokesperson said. "As a part of store operations, we regularly monitor the seating areas and restroom in order to identify potential safety or security concerns."

