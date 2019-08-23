California police officers 'heartbroken' at discovering stolen doughnut van, ruined treats

It’s a classic case of who doughnut.

Police officers tracked down a stolen doughnut delivery van early Thursday morning in Redding, Calif. — and discovered a scene that left them “heartbroken” and confused.

The officers spotted the empty vehicle in a parking lot and opened the doors to find a tragic scene: “Over 100 discarded donuts without a home.”

In a cheeky post on Facebook, police shared that they were “heartbroken that all these donuts had to be thrown away,” and posted a few pictures showing the officers doubled over in horror at the sight of the ruined baked goods.

“Yes, it’s true, we as Officers do have a sweet spot in our hearts for donuts,” the post read. “I mean, who doesn’t love donuts[?]”

The officers also hashtagged the posted with the universal question, "Who steals a donut truck?"

Redding police located the vehicle about 200 miles north of where it had been stolen from Little Maya Bakery in Vallejo.

The bakery owner, Pablo Santos, told the LA Times he had been delivering pastries Wednesday morning when he left the van with the keys inside for a few minutes. When he returned, the van had been stolen.

Though officers wrote that they “conducted an extensive search of the area,” they were unable to locate anyone involved with the theft.