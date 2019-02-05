California Girl Scout’s cookie-themed Cardi B remix goes viral

One hardworking 10-year-old California Girl Scout has gone massively viral on social media for creatively remixing Cardi B’s hit tune “Money” to advertise her cookie sales — even prompting the rapper herself to respond.

Last week, the Girl Scouts shared Kiki Paschall’s rousing rendition of “Money” to Twitter, where it has since been viewed more than 2 million times and sparked over 21,000 comments, Good Morning America reports.

"Been in this game since 2014, selling them cookies is my thing… Buy Thin Mints or even s'mores. Please open up when I knock on your door,” the youngster croons. “I got girls in my troop, cookies to the roof!"

According to the outlet, Paschall wrote the lyrics with a little help from her mom, Shania Accius, as her troop, San Fernando Valley’s Troop 3246, sells the beloved treat, CBS LA reports.

"She's so excited. I don't have a regular 9-to-5 so I can't sell cookies in the office,” Accius said of their mother-daughter musical endeavor. “I said, 'You love doing it anyway so let's just make a music video.'"

Now, Paschall has sold over 1,000 boxes, and even Cardi B chimed in.

"I want all the cookieshhh" the music mogul tweeted on Feb. 4.

"This moment, she'll never forget. She is loving every second of it,” Accius said of the overnight fame.

According to CBS LA, Paschall and Troop 3246 hope to raise enough money from their cookie sales to volunteer to serve meals at a homeless shelter, visit a center for senior citizens and possibly even take a trip across the country to visit the National Museum of African American History in Washington, D.C.

