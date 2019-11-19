Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published

Former McDonald's worker is hailed as hero after revealing his secret

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 19

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 19 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

This man may have just become the most popular person on the internet.

A former McDonald’s employee revealed on social media that he didn’t give customers the proper amount of McNuggets. Fortunately, this man was a generous rule-breaker and his customers’ lives were made better due to his actions.

Cody Bondarchuk, from Canada, posted about his actions on Twitter, revealing, “I worked at McDonald’s for two and a half years and I put 11 nuggets in almost every 10-piece I made.” Social media users embraced his revelation and his Tweet earned over 899,000 likes and was retweeted over 79,000 times.

CHICK-FIL-A NO LONGER DONATING TO 2 ORGANIZATIONS ACCUSED OF ANTI-LGBTQ+ VIEWS

He later tweeted an update, revealing, “The location was mostly drive-thru so not that I can remember, but I’d like to imagine they went home, saw the extra nug, and smiled a little.”

The New York Post reports that Bondarchuk worked at McDonald’s from 2007 to 2009.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One curious social media user asked, “Is there a statute of limitations on grand-theft-nuggets?” Bondarchuk replied, “I hope so because I calculated it and I would owe Ronald about $1,600.”

“I got 12 in my 10-pc last week. It’s amazing how much of a gift that feels like,” posted another user. “It honestly never occurred to me that this might be intentional.”

Other users simply called him a hero.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

It turns out, Bondarchuk wasn’t the only worker to be generous with the nuggets, with another user revealing, “If it wasn’t a bad rush everyone would get five in their four-piece, seven-eight in their six-piece up to 15 in their 10pc and like 25 in their 20pc. Hopefully I made some people's days better that way.”