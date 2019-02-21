Burger King trolling KFC, Colonel Sanders in ad for flame-grilled chicken

Not merely content to troll McDonald’s over its menu, Burger King is now going after KFC in a new campaign aimed at knocking the Colonel down a few pegs.

On Thursday, Burger King debuted ads which reposition its eponymous “Burger King” mascot as the “KFG” — or “King of Flame-Grillin’” — in honor of its new flame-grilled chicken sandwich.

KFC DEBUTS 'COLONEL ROBOCOP,' TASKS HIM WITH PROTECTING SECRET RECIPE

The new KFG also wears a crisp white suit a la Colonel Sanders, albeit augmented with a Burger King medallion and a flame-embossed belt buckle.

“When it comes to flame grillin’, a king always outranks a colonel,” a voiceover tells viewers in both the 15- and 30-second commercials released Thursday.

“Burger King has been flame grilling since our first restaurant opened in 1954 — we have over 60 years of grilling expertise under our belt,“ said Chris Finazzo, the president of Burger King North America, in a press release. “We wanted to celebrate this expertise and show that when it comes to flame grilling, we ‘reign’ over the competition.”

Restaurants in Kentucky, Miami, Los Angeles and New York will also be offering the new flame-grilled chicken sandwiches in specially marked KFG wrappers, though the sandwich will be available at participating restaurants nationwide.

KFC has yet to respond publicly to Burger King's new campaign. The Dairy Queen, meanwhile, has remained totally silent throughout this whole charade.