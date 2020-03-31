Burger King, Popeyes to use thermometers on workers, pay bonus for April amid coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The owner of several popular fast-food chains recently addressed the coronavirus outbreak.

As more cities and states issue orders shutting down restaurant dining rooms to curb the spread of the virus, many workers are left unsure of their future. Restaurant Brands International addressed what steps it was taking to ensure their health and safety during these uncertain times.

Jose Cil, CEO of RBI, detailed the steps the company was taking in an open letter. RBI, which owns Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Horton's, is implementing several changes at corporate-owned locations across the United States.

The company will be providing employees up to 14 days of paid sick leave if they are either diagnosed with COVID-19 or are asked to self isolate by a manager or medical professional.

Workers at corporate-owned locations will also receive a bonus for the month of April to "recognize their tremendous service to our guests and communities during this difficult time."

The letter also states that the company is in the process of delivering 15,000 infrared thermometers to all Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Horton locations. These devices will be used to ensure that all workers are healthy before starting their shifts.

Cil writes, "I feel compelled to say that I am incredibly proud of how everyone in the extended RBI family has pulled together during these very difficult times. I have great faith and more confidence than ever in all our teams and the steps we are taking to come out of this crisis even stronger than before."