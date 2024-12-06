Burger King offers royal menu deal after McDonald's chicken wrap announcement

Burger King has a royal offer for loyal customers – and maybe even McDonald's lovers, too.

On the same day that McDonald's revealed the return of its Snack Wrap, Burger King announced that customers can get a free Royal Crispy Wrap all weekend long with a purchase of $1 or more on its app.

The announcement appeared to be in response to a McDonald's X post on Thursday.

The post teased the return of its Snack Wrap in 2025.

Within hours, Burger King's X account shared a similar post.

But this one had a specific date of 12.05.2024.

Burger King's Royal Crispy Wrap deal began on Friday.

It runs through Sunday at participating locations.

The Royal Crispy Wrap was introduced last year and comes in three flavors – classic, spicy and honey mustard.

It is made with crispy white meat chicken, lettuce and tomato in a soft tortilla.

Meanwhile, the Snack Wrap has been missing from McDonald's menus since it was discontinued in 2016.

The exact date of its return remains under wraps for now.

Burger King and McDonald's did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital seeking comment on the wrap battle.

In other fast food news, McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger apologized earlier this week for the E. coli outbreak that killed one person and sickened more than 100 others in 14 states.

Erlinger also said that McDonald's is no longer working with the supplier of the raw slivered onions used in Quarter Pounders that led to the outbreak, according to comments he made to "Good Morning America."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Tuesday that the outbreak is over.

Erlinger said that although the investigation has concluded, "the work's not done at McDonald's."