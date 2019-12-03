Burger King donates lunch to special needs students after employees use 'the R word' in front of customers

One fast-food chain is the king of apologies.

In late October, an Illinois woman overheard employees allegedly using inappropriate language while ignoring young customers waiting at the register. After complaining to the management, the restaurant stepped up in a big way.

The Mount Greenwood Burger King donated 80 orders of chicken nuggets and french fries to students at the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences, the Beverly Review reported on Tuesday. This came after Holly Simon said she overheard employees use a derogatory term for mentally challenged people in front of customers.

In response to the donation, Simon told the Beverly Review: “They couldn’t have been kinder. They followed up. I said, ‘I promise to give you as much good PR as I did bad.’”

Back in October, Simon posted about her experience on Facebook. According to Simon, she was at the Burger King with her son and one of his friends. While waiting to order, she claimed that Burger King employees were ignoring the customers and were using foul language, including “the ‘R’ word.”

After reaching out to Burger King’s social media team, Simon shared the company’s response.

“We understand the gravity of the situation,” Burger King had said. “Please (direct message) us ASAP with more information, including the location address, the date/time of your visit and your contact info.”

The employees who allegedly used the bad language were reprimanded and told that if another incident occurred, they would lose their jobs, according to the Beverly Review.

Burger King did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.