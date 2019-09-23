Burger King customer claims chain served granddaughter raw chicken sandwich

An Arizona Burger King customer alleges her granddaughter was served a chicken sandwich so raw it was “pink as it could be.”

Charlotte Parker of Goodyear took her 13-year-old granddaughter, Caitlin, to the chain restaurant to get a chicken sandwich Thursday night. That, Parker said, is when the problem arose.

"Caitlin got hers out, took a couple of bites and says, 'Nanny, what’s wrong with this?' I said, 'What do you mean what’s wrong with it?' She said, 'Look at it.' She handed it to me, and you could see the meat was raw as it could be, pink as it could be," Parker told CBS5.

Parker said she called Burger King, getting an apology and an offer of a refund, which her daughter got the next day.

However, Parker said the chain took her concerns seriously and reacted “very nonchalant.”

"I want to know this doesn’t happen to anybody that didn’t have the least bit of knowledge about what could have happened if they ingested this whole (sandwich)," Parker told the news outlet. "It could have killed someone."

A representative for Burger King did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The location is reportedly locally owned.

