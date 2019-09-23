Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published

Burger King customer claims chain served granddaughter raw chicken sandwich

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 23

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 23 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

An Arizona Burger King customer alleges her granddaughter was served a chicken sandwich so raw it was “pink as it could be.”

CHIPOTLE ADDS NEW CARNE ASADA TO MENUS NATIONWIDE

Charlotte Parker of Goodyear took her 13-year-old granddaughter, Caitlin, to the chain restaurant to get a chicken sandwich Thursday night. That, Parker said, is when the problem arose.

"Caitlin got hers out, took a couple of bites and says, 'Nanny, what’s wrong with this?' I said, 'What do you mean what’s wrong with it?' She said, 'Look at it.' She handed it to me, and you could see the meat was raw as it could be, pink as it could be," Parker told CBS5.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Parker said she called Burger King, getting an apology and an offer of a refund, which her daughter got the next day.

However, Parker said the chain took her concerns seriously and reacted “very nonchalant.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Charlotte Parker of Goodyear took her 13-year-old granddaughter Caitlin to the chain restaurant to get a chicken sandwich Thursday night.

Charlotte Parker of Goodyear took her 13-year-old granddaughter Caitlin to the chain restaurant to get a chicken sandwich Thursday night. (iStock)

"I want to know this doesn’t happen to anybody that didn’t have the least bit of knowledge about what could have happened if they ingested this whole (sandwich)," Parker told the news outlet. "It could have killed someone."

A representative for Burger King did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The location is reportedly locally owned.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.