Burger King brings back a 90s classic, Cini Minis

The best ‘90s Burger King treat is back, and we know how you can get them for free.

The burger chain with the fastest drive-thru in America is bringing back its fan-favorite gooey, cinnamon-y, delicious mini cinnamon rolls called Cini Minis, beginning November 29. However, if you order from Burger King using the delivery service Grubhub on November 28, you can get Cini Minis for free.

If you spend $10 or more on Burger King with delivery service Grubhub – which is about two sandwiches and an order of fries – you will be given the option to add a four-piece Cini Mini to your cart, for zero dollars and zero cents. The offer is exclusively via Grubhub either online or through its app, beginning November 28 for a limited time.

However, you can pick up some Cini Minis at participating Burger King restaurants beginning November 29.

A four-piece order will cost you $1.49, which is pretty dang close to free. These mini cinnamon rolls made with Burger King’s signature cinnamon sugar and creamy sweet icing for dipping will only be around for a limited time, though, before they go back to being one of the discontinued fast-food items we miss the most.

This story was originally published in The Daily Meal.