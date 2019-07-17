Buckingham Palace is hiring a new chef, and the job comes with an amazing perk

Time to brush up on your Christmas pudding and dainty banana recipes — Buckingham Palace is hiring a new chef.

The job opening, for a Demi Chef de Partie, is currently posted on the royal family’s official website, along with details – including one major perk – of the position.

For starters, the job pays the very specific annual salary of 22,076.04 pounds (or about $27,480) and offers a 15 percent employee contribution pension plan. All meals while on-duty are included as are 33 paid holidays, per the job listing.

The chef will also work under the “Master of the Household,” or the head of operations, alongside a catering team at Buckingham Palace. It is not specifically stated for whom the applicant will be cooking, but the right candidate will “prepare diverse menus for a wide range of events” and operate “through all sections of the kitchen.”

“As you'd expect, standards are exceptionally high here, and every day is busy, so you’ll need to be an ambitious and qualified chef,” the job description reads.

One of the most intriguing aspects, perhaps, is that the Demi Chef de Partie will have the option of live-in accommodations, as well as access to “a range of recreational facilities” at Buckingham Palace. There will however be a “salary adjustment” made for those who choose this option.

Once hired, the Demi Chef de Partie might also be able to sneak a peek at the royal family’s other lavish residences, too, as the role “will involve traveling to other royal residences.”

The royal family will be accepting applications through July 28, so don't screw this up.