Bread king of Paris rises to the top in annual baguette contest: 'A lot of love'

The new bread king of Paris has been crowned.

Xavier Netry rose to the top of a field of 172 competitors and was declared winner of the 31st annual "Grand Prix de la baguette" earlier this week, said the Associated Press.

Netry, who has been baking for 25 years, is head baker at Utopie, a bakery in Paris' 11th district, says his Instagram page and the page for Utopie.

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE WRITTEN BY MASSACHUSETTS 5TH GRADER FOUND IN FRANCE 26 YEARS LATER

The competition judges baguettes on their taste, appearance, texture, airiness and baking quality.

Judges included a deputy mayor of Paris, representatives from the bakery industry, journalists, and "six Parisians that City Hall said were drawn at random," said the Associated Press.

Any baguettes that were uneaten were donated to charity, the AP said.

As the winner of the Grand Prix de la baguette, Utopie takes home a prize of 4,000 euros, or nearly $4,300. The bakery will also supply baguettes to the Élysée Palace for a year, the AP noted.

The Élysée Palace is the official residence of the French president.

BAKE THE PERFECT SOURDOUGH BREAD USING THESE TIPS FROM BAKERS

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Netry revealed why his baguettes were so tasty. He credited the fermentation process, along with "a lot of love" and a passion for baking.

He also said he hadn't slept for a full day since winning the prize.

The baguette, undeniably popular both in France and abroad, has risen to a status rarely seen for carbohydrates: official cultural icon.

In 2022, the United Nations added "artisanal know-how and culture of baguette bread" to its "Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity."

BAKERY HOSTS WORLD'S FIRST BIRTHDAY PARTY FOR SOURDOUGH STARTER, MARKING 65 YEARS OF USE: 'THE HARDEST WORKING EMPLOYEE'

Of the 730 listed items from across the globe, only five concerned bread or breadmaking.

"Unlike other loaves, the baguette is made with only four ingredients (flour, water, salt and leaven and/or yeast) from which each baker obtains a unique product," said the United Nations.

The name "baguette" translates roughly to "little rod," "wand," or "baton" in French. The name comes from the shape of the loaf.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Additionally, baguettes require specific knowledge and techniques.

They are baked throughout the day in small batches and the outcomes vary according to the temperature and humidity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eating a baguette is a "specific sensory experience," said the United Nations.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.