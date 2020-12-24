Boy who used birthday money to feed homeless invited to film Chick-fil-A commercial

This birthday boy knows giving back is the greatest gift.

When one Georgia boy turned 11, he didn’t ask for video games or sneakers popular among the middle school set. Instead, the kindhearted kid spent his birthday money on Chick-fil-A for the homeless in the local area. Touched, the chicken-centric chain has since invited the youngster to star in an upcoming commercial.

Brycen Gault recently celebrated his eleventh birthday, and wanted to use the special occasion to pay it forward, WJBF reports.

TEXAS CHICK-FIL-A EMPLOYEES ACCOMMODATE SPECIFIC MEAL REQUEST FOR AUTISTIC CHILD: 'A PLEASURE'

"During the pandemic, a lot of people lost their jobs so they don’t have a lot of food and toys for their kid," Gault said.

With a little help from his mom Lakeya Collins, Brycen used the $150 he received in birthday bucks to buy 20 meals from Chick-fil-A. From there, the Evans family gave out the food to the homeless in Augusta.

"As we were pulling away from feeding the homeless for his birthday, he said, ‘Mom do you feel that?'" Collins recalled. "I said ‘feel what?’ He said, ‘Those chills from God.’"

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"Honestly, I felt those chills from God," the mom mused.

Chick-fil-A caught wind of Gault’s good deed, and invited the boy to their Atlanta headquarters to film a yet-unveiled commercial. WJBF reported that the hit is expected to premiere in January – so stay tuned.

Though a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A told Fox News that the restaurant had no further comment to add, Collins stressed that she was so proud of her son.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"Sometimes when we do things from our heart, God has a greater plan," she told the outlet. "I think his plan was for Brycen to inspire others and, most importantly, inspire me."