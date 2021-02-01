These are the Black-owned restaurants to watch in 2021, according to Yelp

The Black Lives Matter movement has prompted more support among consumers seeking out diverse businesses.

Searches for Black-owned businesses were up 2,400% in 2020, compared to 2019, according to the latest data from Yelp.

The restaurant review website compiled a list of popular Black-owned businesses from across the country and found that review mentions among them (in total) have grown a staggering 232% in 2020 alone compared with a year earlier.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

With Black History Month officially underway, the review website is paying homage to Black American business owners by highlighting the popular U.S. businesses, which span beauty, home, food and restaurant categories. To compile the list, Yelp selected enterprises that self-identified as Black-owned, showed increases in average ratings and review counts in 2020 (compared to 2019), and opened after Jan. 2019.

"We selected these businesses using a combination of average rating and number of reviews. Finally, we limited the list to two businesses per metro area per category for geographic diversity," Yelp described in a blog post.

Some restaurant highlights include Happy Cafe in Virginia Beach, known for bites like its pulled chicken sandwich; Purple Gurls, a popcorn shop in Glendale, Arizona; Teranga Harlem in New York City, which specializes in West African cuisine such as Ndambe, a spicy bean sandwich; and Cookie Society in Frisco, Texas, known for its bakery treats like snickerdoodle and chocolate chip cookies.

BLACK LIVES MATTER NETWORK ESTABLISHES $12M GRANT FUND

The full list of Yelp's Black-owned restaurants to watch is below. For a full list of beauty and home businesses, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In wake of the George Floyd protests that began in May, more consumers and big businesses have pledged support to minority-owned businesses and organizations. The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation in June established a fund with more than $12 million dedicated to fighting institutional racism, the Associated Press reported.

Other companies have also pledged to supporting Black-owned businesses, like Netflix, which committed $100 million to support Black-owned banks, while financial services firm Discover committed $5 million to specifically support Black-owned restaurants in July.