Beyond Meat serving free plant-based breakfast at these restaurants across the country

Beyond Meat is making the most important meal of the day free — and meatless.

The plant-based meat company, known for its beefless burgers, will serve up free breakfast sandwiches made with its meatless sausage patties for a limited time on Thursday Jan. 14 at local restaurant chains across the country.

Restaurants in cities including Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle and San Francisco will cook up their own iteration of a meatless breakfast sandwich.

Eaters can now book a time slot to try one at a location nearby via the reservation website Resy, and can pick up their free meal between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The plant-based food category continues to grow in mainstream restaurants and fast food chains with the likes of Burger King, White Castle, Del Taco and KFC embracing meatless menu items. And Beyond Meat in particular seems to be focusing more on breakfast. The company teamed up with Dunkin last year to serve a Beyond Sausage Egg and Cheese, and Starbucks also expanded its breakfast menu to include a Beyond Meat egg breakfast sandwich.

What's more, the country's biggest meat company, Tyson, launched its Jimmy Dean-brand plant-based patty, included with store-bought Jimmy Dean croissant sandwiches last week, joining the competition in the meatless breakfast category.

The demand for breakfast seems to be higher than ever during the pandemic. When McDonald’s stopped serving its all-day breakfast menu in March, eaters complained about the change on social media.

Want to know where you can score a free plant-based breakfast on Jan. 14? Here’s a full list of restaurants serving up the Beyond Meat menu item: