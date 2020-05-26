Ben & Jerry's, Nike SB collaboration Chunky Dunkys sneaker reselling for as much as $4G

As the weather heats up, it’s no wonder the season’s hottest shoe is an ice cream collaboration.

Ben & Jerry’s, in collaboration with Nike SB, launched a sneaker that is kicking up some serious prices.

The Chunky Dunkys – a spin off the favorite ice cream company’s popular Chunky Monkey flavor – were released at select Nike SB retailers internationally on May 23, and then dropped on the SNEAKRS app on May 26 for fans to purchase.

“With colors and textures that look like they came straight from a pint of Chunky Monkey, they’re the most euphoric thing you can put on your feet. Blue skies, bovines and green pastures all appear in familiar form, while colorful tie-dye patterns and bold text graphics cover the shoe’s insole and heel,” a press release for the shoe reads.

The sneakers were an instant hit.

Several reports have shared that the colorful “chunky rendition of [Nike’s] Dunk Low sneaker,” designed to be reminiscent of Ben & Jerry’s iconic cow print, with hippie-flourishes like tye-dye and a dripping Nike logo, are now being resold for tenfold its $100 retail value.

One site, StockX, shows the limited-edition shoes with a bid of $1,700. Others have listed the shoe at $1,900.

Meanwhile, the Friends and Family version, which comes with specialized ice-cream shoe box, has a bid of $4,000, according to StockX.

Those on Twitter have not held back in their disappointment at the sneaker’s high value and that it's become a hard-to-get item. People posted their victories and defeats online at scoring a pair of the shoes.

Hikmet Sugoer, the man behind the Sonra sneaker brand, even faced strong backlash for filming himself eating ice cream out of the shoe.

Though people found his move upsetting, since the shoes are so in-demand, Sugoer defended his actions on Instagram, claiming he still intends to wear his shoes, even after eating ice cream out of them.