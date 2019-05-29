Bar owner gets death threats for complaining about water drinkers

A bar owner in England came under fire for complaining about people who just drink water.

Sam Espensen, owner of Bristol Spirit in Bristol, took to Twitter to complain about the water drinkers last week. Since her bar occasionally features pop up kitchens, some customers may not realize that the bar only profits from selling drinks. Since water is free, Espensen feels that she’s losing money.

The original post has apparently been deleted, but the debate continues on the bar’s Twitter page. According to a screenshot appearing on Metro.co.uk, the bar complained about how they only have a certain number of seats, and if someone just drinks water, it hurts their overhead. They also said that customers not interested in alcohol could order “mocktails” or soft drinks instead.

The Tweet sparked a fierce debate. After the controversy erupted, Bristol Spirit posted “OK, so thanks to some seriously unpleasant responses, DMs and abuse, I've deleted the main thread about tap water. There's always a load of internet idiots who ruin healthy debate, but we're not here to take that nonsense. Support your local bar people!” Another post revealed that the bar had received at least one death threat.

Many users were still upset, however. One user replied, “Not everyone can tolerate fizzy sugary drinks - if I’m DD of the group and everyone else is drinking I don’t see the issue. I’ll drink next time - my local restaurants are fine with that.”

Another user commented, “I’m simply not paying nearly 3.00 for a glass of tea or soda at any restaurant.”

Some users were supportive, with one commenting, “I have only drunk water whilst having a meal in the past and never really thought about the ramifications of doing so on the business. Glad you brought it up and I shall reassess my drinking habits going forward p.s don’t listen to all the haters!”