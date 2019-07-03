Expand / Collapse search
'Bambino' cocktail selling for $40G, comes with check signed by Babe Ruth

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, N.J., wants someone to become the Sultan of Sip.

The hotel and gambling spot is celebrating the opening of its new Level One ultra-lounge with an over-the-top “Bambino” cocktail, costing a whopping $40,000.

WOMAN REPORTEDLY LEAVES $5,000 TIP ON BOYFRIEND'S CREDIT CARD BECAUSE SHE WAS MAD

But the high price is not just for the drink, named after the baseball legend, Babe “The Great Bambino” Ruth — it’s for the entire package.

The $40K “Bambino” comes with a long pour of 1940 Macallan Fine & Rare Vintage Single Malt Scotch Whiskey. An entire bottle of the rare spirit can start at $32,000.

The hotel and gambling spot is celebrating the opening of its new Level One ultra-lounge with an over-the-top “Bambino” cocktail, costing a whopping $40,000. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images)

In addition to a generous pour of the pricey liquor, the “Bambino” comes with a check for $100 made out to his second wife, Claire Merrit, in 1941 and signed by Ruth himself. The check, from what was formerly Big Apple’s Chemical Bank & Trust and now JPMorgan Chase, was certified as mint condition by PSA, a leading certification company, the New York Post reported.

But that’s not all! Sultan of Swat fans also get to go home with an antique Victrola turntable to listen to all your vintage Babe Ruth-era tunes.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.