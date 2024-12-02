These Cyber Monday food gift baskets are all under $25 this season

Cyber Monday isn't just for electronics and gadgets.

There are plenty of relatively inexpensive food gift baskets and bundles that make for practical and affordable presents this Christmas.

Below is a look at three food gift ideas for under $25 that are currently available on Amazon.

WOMAN WHO IS 'ALLERGIC TO EVERYTHING' CAN ONLY EAT THESE 2 THINGS

Dive right into this handy list.

Simple Orchards Holiday Gift Basket Tower, $23.95

This six-tier food Christmas basket gift set is a gourmet collection of mixed nuts and snacks.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Simple Orchards specializes in Christmas products and nut gift baskets.

The gift basket shown above contains cranberries, honey roasted peanuts, spicy peanuts, roasted salted cashews, honey glaze pecans, banana chips, pineapple rings, papaya chunks, kiwi slices and peppermint.

RESTAURANT STAFF WATCH BABY SO PARENTS CAN EAT MEALS IN PEACE

The Cyber Monday deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

David's Cookies Winter Wonderland Butter Pecan Meltaway Cookies Tin, $21.99

These butter pecan meltaway cookies are a great gift on their own or paired with the gift tower basket noted above it.

The tin in which these cookies are stored will help to keep them fresh longer than most.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

You're not likely to find a better value when it comes to these gourmet cookies, priced at 69 cents per ounce.

Hickory Farms Farmhouse Meat & Cheese Food Gift Basket, $14.99

Meat and cheese lovers should relish this gift basket.

It contains 4 ounces of Farmhouse Summer Sausage, 2 ounces of cheddar cheese, 1.25 ounces of sweet hot mustard and 1 ounce of olive oil and rosemary crackers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The gift makes a tempting snack for any upcoming Christmas party.