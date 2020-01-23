Baby's epic reaction to trying ice cream delights Twitter, TikTok

The love of ice cream is universal – perhaps explaining why footage of a baby’s elated reaction to trying ice cream for the first time has gone viral on TikTok with 3.5 million views.

Earlier this week, TikTokker Brittani Jernigan shared a video of her baby daughter Blakely taking her first-ever bite of ice cream – though the mom didn’t expect her little one to respond quite so extremely.

In the quick clip, the 9-month-old cautiously took a bite of the yellow ice cream while propped up on a table at Baskin-Robbins by her dad.

Savoring the taste, the baby’s eyes widened in delight as she ferociously grabbed the large ice cream scoop and tried to shove it all in her mouth.

"Blakely let go, let go!" her dad cried, quickly prying the cone out of her tiny hands as people laughed in the background.

Jernigan has since revealed that while she never thought the hilarious video would go as far and wide as it has, she’s amused that others have also found Blakely’s love of ice cream so hysterical, too.

"I honestly have no idea (why I started recording). I never do stuff like that," the 22-year-old told Today. "I didn't expect it, I just wanted to share it with our family and friends, and everybody's just sharing it and loving it."

The mom explained that she and her husband think Blakely is developing quite a playful personality as she grows up.

"She's very comical. She makes a lot of funny faces, and she's very bossy, so it's a typical reaction for her," she shared.

Twitter users, meanwhile, couldn’t get enough of the adorable tot’s now-legendary reaction to the sweet treat. Many echoed that they feel the same way about ice cream, too.

