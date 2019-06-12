Atlanta McDonald's employee with Down syndrome recently honored for 27 years' service has died

A McDonald's worker of 27 years, aka the Happy Meal expert, has died suddenly.

Chris Campbell, who has Down syndrome and was without life insurance, died Monday, his former boss, Kellie Vander Veur, told Fox News on Wednesday.

“He was a very happy guy,” she said. “He was thrilled we recognized him.”

BALTIMORE RAVENS COACH REPORTEDLY PULLS MICHAEL PIERCE FROM PRACTICE AFTER SHOWING UP OUT OF SHAPE

He was recently honored by the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta (DSAA) for dedication to his work at an Atlanta-area McDonald’s, where he had been employed for nearly three decades.

His family, WXIA reported, has created a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay for his funeral.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On the page, Campbell is described as "a boy scout, church acolyte, community volunteer, McDonald's employee, loving son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend. He was so special in so many ways to so many people."

Since 1983, the life expectancy for people with Down syndrome has increased by 35 years, from 25 to 60, DSAA says. There are 400,000 people in the U.S. with Down syndrome, according to its website.