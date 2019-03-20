Atlanta McDonald’s employee with Down syndrome honored for 27 years on the job

Chris Campbell is known as the Happy Meal expert, and now, after 27 years, he's being rewarded for his work at the McDonald's.

Campbell, who has Down syndrome, was honored by the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta (DSAA) recently for his dedication to his work at an Atlanta-area McDonald’s, where he has been employed for nearly three decades.

ASHTON KUTCHER POSTS DOWN SYNDROME ADVOCATE'S POWERFUL PRO-LIFE TESTIMONY AMID REIGNITED ABORTION DEBATE

“I like to clean, mopping, cleaning the tables and making Happy Meal boxes. I love the Happy Meal boxes,” he told WXIA-TV in Atlanta. “Every time I give them the boxes it makes each person happy.”

As part of the honor, Campbell received a large, gold star-shaped trophy that read, “Congratulations to our Golden Star of 27 years! Chris Campbell.”

Campbell’s recognition comes at the same time Walmart has decided to change the requirements for greeters by expanding their duties, which seems to have largely affected workers with disabilities who may not be able to meet the new requirements, a report from NPR said.

“People with Down syndrome share the same hopes and dreams as everybody else,” DSAA said in a statement. “With advocacy and the right support we as a community can turn their dreams into a reality.”

Since 1983, the life expectancy for people with Down syndrome has increased by 35 years from 25 to 60 years old, DSAA says. There are 400,000 people in the U.S. with Down syndrome, according to their website.