Arizona pizza place uses new method to battle coronavirus: robots

Robots can’t feel love, but they also can’t get sick.

A pizza place in Arizona is testing a new form of social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak: Instead of sending people out on deliveries, the restaurant has been using robots.

The Venezia’s New York Style Pizza location in Tempe, Ariz., teamed up with Starship Technologies to bring the future to pizza delivery, Fox 10 reports. The robots are able to make deliveries within a half-mile radius.

"We have our own delivery drivers, third-party delivery and now robot delivery drivers… we have everything covered during this pandemic," restaurant manager Renny Mitchell told Fox 10. Mitchell added that the new robot "is making it easier than ever before to social distance."

A video uploaded to the restaurant’s Facebook page shows the robots in action, essentially looking like insulated boxes on wheels.

In the footage, a worker brings a food order to one of the ‘bots and then sanitizes the lid and the inside of the carriage before placing the food inside. According to Fox 10, the devices are able to navigate around sidewalks and streets.

For now, the service is only available at the pizzeria's Tempe location, but the restaurant does say that an “expanded area” is coming soon.

“It is so much easier to sanitize a robot, putting it in there and sending it on its way," said Mitchell. "The six-feet thing is super easy to do… [robots] don’t say anything,"