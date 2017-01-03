This is one of the favorite recipes from Iowa Orchard’s cookbook of fall recipes. Wake up to apple pancakes using apples fresh from the orchard. These are easy to prepare and delicious.

Cook Time:15 min

Prep Time:15 min

Total Time:30 min

Servings: 18

Ingredients:

1 ½ cup flour (sifted)

1 ½ tsp baking powder

? tsp salt

1 Tbsp sugar

1 egg (beaten)

1 cup milk

2 Tbsp oil

? cups peeled apples (Grated)

Preparation:

Sift together flour, baking powder, salt and sugar.

Combine egg, milk and oil.

Gradually add wet mixture to dry ingredients, stirring only until batter is smooth. Fold in apples.

Drop by spoonfuls onto hot greased griddle. Cook slowly until the surface is covered with bubbled.

Turn and cook until the bottom is a delicate brown then remove from pan. Serve with fresh apples or maple syrup.