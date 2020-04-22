'Worst Cooks in America' star Anne Burrell gets engaged to longtime boyfriend: 'A tiny bit of good news'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

This recipe calls for one diamond ring and a cheesy cooking metaphor.

Food Network star Anne Burrell recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Stuart Claxton. The couple has reportedly been dating for two years.

Burrell, who hosts "Worst Cooks in America," revealed the engagement on her Instagram page with a photo of the happy couple showing off her engagement ring. In the caption, she wrote, "A tiny bit of good news in these crazy times… We are engaged!"

'TOP CHEF' STAR TOM COLICCHIO SHARES 4-INGREDIENT PASTA SAUCE RECIPE

The proposal went down while the couple was sheltering in place with family in Burrell's hometown of Cazenovia, N.Y., People reports.

Burrell told People, "My mom and Stuart got together and made a plan where he and I were going to have a date night. She set up a beautiful table in her apartment and we just planned a dinner for the two of us. We were having a nice time, and Stuart then starts saying, 'Oh, this is a good song to put on a playlist for our wedding reception.' And I’m like, 'OK, sure. But why are we talking about that now?'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Burrell, the conversation then turned to family, at which point Claxton pulled out a ring. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe this is even happening,'" she said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The couple have no plans to rush the engagement, however, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Burrell and Claxton say that they're just enjoying being engaged for now.