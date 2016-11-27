Millions of Americans enjoy a variety of different toppings on their pizza across the United States — from pineapple to sausage to pepperoni — according to recent polls.

Pizza is one of the popular comfort foods favored by Americans, nearly double that of any other food choice.

Over the years, however, various polls have shown that only one topping remains dominant as the favored food choice for pizza lovers.

Every Feb. 9, millions of Americans celebrate National Pizza Day with their favorite slice of pizza. National Pizza Day is meant to commemorate America's favorite Italian cuisine, which became popular after the end of World War II.

YouGov.com conducted a poll in February 2021 to find out which toppings Americans love and hate on their pizza. After surveying more than 6,000 U.S. adults, the group found that pepperoni was the top choice with a 64% approval rating.

Other well-liked topping included sausage at 56%, mushrooms at 54%, extra cheese with 52% and onions by 48%.

Most liked pizza toppings

Pepperoni Sausage Mushroom Extra cheese Onions.

Most disliked pizza toppings

Anchovies Eggplant Artichokes Broccoli Pineapple

Moreover, a prior study from Harris Poll in 2016 found that pepperoni and sausage were the two most popular topping among American pizza lovers.

These choices often top the list of every local and national pizzeria menu due, to their widespread popularity among pizza eaters.

Similar findings were found in a study conducted in 2022 by OnePoll, which reported that out of 2,000 American adults, 42% said pepperoni was their favorite topping, while sausage came in second at 39%.

For the YouGov.com poll, 61% of respondents said they disliked anchovies, while nearly half of those surveyed said eggplant was not a good topping on pizza.

Artichoke had a disapproval rating of 44%, followed by Broccoli at 39% and pineapple with 35% disapproval.

The poll was conducted between Feb. 3-4, 2021, with a sample size of 6,168 US adults.