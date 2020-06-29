American's like a lot of different types of steak, but they mostly want it cooked the same way, study reveals

There’s a right way and a lot of wrong ways to cook a steak.

Summer is made for grilling and Americans don’t seem to have any problems with that. When it comes to what gets thrown on that grill and how it’s cooked, however, things get a little more complicated.

A new study shows that three in 10 Americans are still planning on having a cookout this Fourth of July, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. Overall, 49 percent of the survey’s respondents said they have a dedicated cookout day during the summer.

The study, commissioned by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, also looked at what people were cooking on the grill, mainly with steaks. While the various cuts of steak all posted similar results (the T-bone was most popular, but only with 16 percent of the vote), the way the steak is cooked showed much more variance.

Apparently, Americans like their steaks cooked well done or medium well. Most people reportedly agree that a steak should be cooked on a grill as opposed to in a smoker.

Bridger Wasser, executive director of Science, Culinary and Supply Chain Outreach at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, told SWNS, “There isn’t just one right way to cook steak. One of the reasons beef is the perfect choice for summer grilling is its great versatility — whether you like your steak well-done, or you prefer it a little rarer, there’s something for everyone and what matters most is enjoying the food and the company while at a cookout this summer."

He continued, “Summer’s a great time to get together with friends and family — even if it needs to be virtually — and practice grilling your perfect steak. The survey showed beef is America’s favorite protein to grill and we love to celebrate its unique ability to unite friends and family.”