9 crazy ways to get your caffeine fix

While a double-shot of espresso might be just the thing to snap us out of our midday lulls (and post-lunch food comas), the world seems to have other plans.

Since before the new millenium, caffeine-laced food and drink products have been on the rise, most notably with energy drinks targeted toward hyperactive teenagers everywhere. Now, the energy drink industry is expected to be worth $21.5 billion by 2017, jumping from $12.5 billion in 2012.

The caffeine influx doesn't stop there; the stimulant has infiltrated all sorts of products, from candy to gum to alcohol. But let's not get too crazy, guys; the Mayo Clinic says that 200 to 300 milligrams of caffeine a day isn't harmful for most adults, but more than 500 milligrams can cause some complications.

So to help you figure out just how to replace a daily cup of coffee, we've rounded up nine crazy ways to get your caffeine fix, comparing them to a standard cup of coffee (85 milligrams) so you can get your fill of candy or hot sauce with a little jolt to power through.

1. Vicious Vodka

Price: $26.99

Caffeine Content: 85 milligrams per cup

According to a press packet, one cup of this vodka will give you the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee. Even better, the brand infuses the vodka with pure caffeine, rather than using taurine and gaurana, meaning more high and less nerves. Hold the Red Bull and just pour the vodka.

2. X8 Energy Gum

Price: $4.95

Caffeine Content: 50 milligrams per piece

Caffeinated gum has been around for a while, and there is definitely more than one option. X8’s new gum has 50 milligrams of caffeine a piece, while Wrigley’s Alert Energy gum and Jolt gum provide a smaller dose (40 milligrams). And L.A. Fuel? 100 milligrams of caffeine.

3. Cracker Jack'd

Price: $9.24 for six 2-ounce bags

Caffeine Content: 70 milligrams per package

Two ounces of these pellet-like cookies reportedly give you a little less caffeine than a cup of coffee, and they come in coffee-esque flavors like vanilla mocha or cocoa java. It’s hardly like the Cracker Jacks we grew up with, but if you’re one for munching instead of slurping coffee, this might be for you.

4. DoubleKick Caffeinated Hot Sauce

Price: $9.99

Caffeine Content: 12 milligrams per teaspoon

If the act of eating spicy food still won’t keep you awake, DoubleKick caffeinated hot sauce might be a necessary condiment in your life. The sauce reportedly combines "Asian and Southwestern chili sauces" plus ginger and caffeine, but will require 7 teaspoons for the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee. Hopefully you can handle the heat.

See all 9 crazy caffeine fixes at The Daily Meal

More from The Daily Meal

America's Best Coffee Shops

New Starbucks Drinks Rolling Out

5 Easy Ways to Reuse Tea

Coffee vs. Tea: What You Should Drink for the Most Health Benefits