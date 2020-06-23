80-pound iguana found inside Florida pizza restaurant's freezer

A dead 80-pound iguana was found in the freezer of a pizza restaurant in Florida.

West Palm Beach pizzeria Pizza Mambo was allegedly storing the giant lizard after it was given to the owner as a gift to eat later, the Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

According to reports, the iguana was discovered by state inspectors who were performing a health code check.

Though the lizard was housed in a separate mini-freezer, and not with the restaurant’s food storage, the discovery was still counted as a violation of health code. The lizard was reportedly discarded immediately afterward.

Among the 27 violations the eatery faced were rodent droppings, dead roaches, food with “mold-like growths” and equipment that was not properly cleaned, the report shared.

The restaurant was forced to temporarily close on June 18 for a day, the Sun-Sentinel reported, due to the violations, 10 of which were classified as high-priority.