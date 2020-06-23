Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Restaurants
Published

80-pound iguana found inside Florida pizza restaurant's freezer

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Pizza: A brief historyVideo

Pizza: A brief history

Everything to know about pizza

A dead 80-pound iguana was found in the freezer of a pizza restaurant in Florida.

8 ARRESTED AFTER PARTIERS BARRICADE THEMSELVES IN ENGLISH PUB DURING ILLEGAL GATHERING

West Palm Beach pizzeria Pizza Mambo was allegedly storing the giant lizard after it was given to the owner as a gift to eat later, the Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

Though the lizard was housed in a separate mini-freezer, and not with the restaurant’s food storage, it was still a violation of health code.

Though the lizard was housed in a separate mini-freezer, and not with the restaurant’s food storage, it was still a violation of health code. (iStock)

According to reports, the iguana was discovered by state inspectors who were performing a health code check.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though the lizard was housed in a separate mini-freezer, and not with the restaurant’s food storage, the discovery was still counted as a violation of health code. The lizard was reportedly discarded immediately afterward.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Among the 27 violations the eatery faced were rodent droppings, dead roaches, food with “mold-like growths” and equipment that was not properly cleaned, the report shared.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The restaurant was forced to temporarily close on June 18 for a day, the Sun-Sentinel reported, due to the violations, 10 of which were classified as high-priority.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.