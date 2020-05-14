Indiana 7-Eleven employee attacked after asking customer to wear face mask

An Indiana 7-Eleven employee was attacked Wednesday after she reportedly asked a customer to wear a face mask in the store.

According to the employee, the male customer threw coffee in her face while she was at the register, after asking him to put on a mask, WSBT reported.

The man reportedly left the Mishawaka store, but then returned and punched the employee, knocking her to the ground, before continuing to kick her.

The woman went to the hospital after the attack, her coworkers confirmed to the news outlet.

The Mishawaka Police Department is still searching for the man, who is said to be in his mid-20s.

“Throwing hot water on somebody, that is definitely an aggravated battery or assault depending on which one you wanna call it, and then kicking and punching them, I mean, it’s uncalled for,” Lt. Tim Williams said to WSBT of the incident.

The 7-Eleven had reportedly posted around the store informing customers of its face mask policy, per WSBT.