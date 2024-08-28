3 Labor Day cookout side dishes to add pizzazz to your party

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, so the holiday weekend is usually a time for families and friends to gather for one last warm-weather hurrah.

For anyone throwing an end-of-summer party, it's fun to mix things up with some variations on classic side dishes.

These three dishes will go great with hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue or whatever else is being grilled during a final salute to summer.

Here are three side dishes that can bring some unexpected flavors to Labor Day parties.

1. Spicy sesame peanut noodles

"The spicy sesame peanut noodles are a great twist on a traditional cold pasta salad you would have at your barbecue," Raul Gutierrez, executive chef at Big Bowl, told Fox News Digital.

Big Bowl is a Chinese and Thai chain located in Illinois and Minnesota.

"The crispness from the cucumbers, freshness from the cilantro, and smoothness from the fresh roasted peanut sauce all together create the perfect balance of flavors with a hint of spice," he said.

Ingredients

6 tablespoons fine peanut oil (or canola oil)

2 cups roasted peeled peanuts

½ cup freshly brewed Chinese black tea (any black tea works)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger

4 garlic cloves

1 to 2 fresh red chili peppers (for spicier sauce, add more chili peppers)

1 tablespoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons dark soy sauce

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

¼ cup Japanese rice wine vinegar

3 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon chili oil

Chinese egg noodles, 8-ounce package

1 cucumber, seeded, peeled and finely julienned

Fresh cilantro leaves

Sesame seeds for garnish

Directions

1. Bring a large pot of water to boil. Cook the egg noodles according to package instructions.

2. Meanwhile, add peanuts and peanut or canola oil to a food processor and process until smooth.

3. Add a splash of the black tea, then add ginger, garlic cloves, chile peppers, kosher salt and sugar, and continue to process.

4. Add both soy sauces and the vinegar and process until well blended.

5. Remove sauce to a mixing bowl and stir in the sesame oil by hand.

6. Stir in the remaining tea until the sauce is smooth.

7. When egg noodles are fully cooked, drain and run under cold water. Drain again, then toss with chili oil.

8. Add peanut sauce to cooked noodles, about ⅔ cup at a time, until coated to taste.

9. Garnish with julienned cucumber, fresh cilantro leaves and sesame seeds.

Note: Refrigerate leftover peanut sauce in a covered container for up to one week.

2. BLT dip

This dish turns a classic summer sandwich into a dip perfect for chips and crackers.

It can easily be made gluten-free with the use of gluten-free crackers, New York-based celebrity chef George Duran told Fox News Digital via email.

"I love this recipe because it is so easy, fast, delicious and refreshing," he said.

Duran added, "I also like to serve it with Absolutely Gluten Free Crackers and flatbreads as they add great taste and appeal to everyone, regardless if they follow a gluten-free diet or not."

Ingredients

4 ounces pancetta or chopped bacon

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

½ cup sour cream

3 tablespoons French onion dip mix

1 small head of romaine lettuce, finely chopped, about 2 cups

1 cup diced tomatoes

Absolutely Gluten Free Crackers (or any other cracker)

Directions

1. Cook pancetta or bacon in a frying pan on medium heat until crispy. Drain excess oil on paper towel and set aside.

2. Use a beater to mix together cream cheese and sour cream with French onion soup dip. Mix until combined.

3. Spread dip into a shallow bowl and top with chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes and pancetta.

4. Serve with crackers.

3. Mexican street corn pasta salad

Another twist on pasta salad is this version, inspired by Mexican street corn.

"This dish brings vibrant flavor to your pasta salad with the addition of Mexican street corn, featuring lime, avocado, Cotija cheese and chili powder," Andrea Burns, an Omaha-based chef on the Conagra Brands culinary team, told Fox News Digital in an email.

Ingredients

8 ounces rotini pasta, uncooked

10-ounce bag Birds Eye Steamfresh Gold & White Corn

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup Wish-Bone Avocado Ranch Dressing

3 tablespoons sour cream

1 teaspoon grated lime zest

½ cup crumbled Cotija or feta cheese

2 small avocados peeled, pitted and chopped

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water. Cool completely.

2. Microwave corn 2 minutes, just to thaw. Heat vegetable oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Pour corn into skillet and cook until it starts to brown around the edges, about 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in chili powder and salt. Remove from heat and cool completely.

3. Stir together ranch dressing, sour cream, lime zest and about three quarters of the cheese in a small bowl. Stir together pasta, corn, avocado, cilantro (reserve 1 tablespoon for garnish) and dressing mixture in a large bowl until everything is well coated.

4. Pour Mexican street corn pasta salad into serving bowl, garnish with reserved cheese and cilantro, and refrigerate 30 minutes before serving.