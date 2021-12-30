Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

‘24K Gold Sparkler’ cocktail is just 3 ingredients and garnished with popcorn: Try the recipe

Melody Maria shares her recipe for ‘perfect holiday cocktail'

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
It's a drink and a snack in one. 

That's why Melody Maria, mixologist and owner of Wine on Wheels, St. Petersburg, Florida's, original mobile airstream bar, calls it the "perfect holiday cocktail." 

"It's light and a little bit sweet and spicy," Maria told Fox News. "The lemon-ginger flavors tickle the tastebuds and the bubbles kick it up a notch.

"What better way to cap off the year and celebrate with your favorite people. Great for mistletoe moments and welcoming the new year in style!"

24K Gold Sparkler (Courtesy of Mermosa Wines)

24K Gold Sparkler 

0.5 oz. Limoncello (or lemonade) 

0.5 oz. Ginger Liqueur (or ginger simple syrup)

4-5 oz. Mersecco

Garnish:

Sparkler-style cocktail pick

Popcorn (any flavor)

Pour the Limoncello and Ginger Liqueur into an old-style coupe glass and top with the Mersecco.  Carefully slide 4-5 pieces of popcorn onto the pick and rest over the rim of the glass. 

Made from grapes grown in Coastal Oregon, Mersecco is a classic Blanc de Blancs with a crisp, dry finish. It contains 13% alcohol by volume. Part of the brand Mermosa, Mersecco just received 90 points from Wine Enthusiast for 2021

It's available in independent wine stores, Sam's Club, Total Wine, Walmart, Go Puff, and mermosa.com.  Mermosa is Florida's first Black female-owned wine brand. 

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.