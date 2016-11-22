13 desserts to sweeten your Thanksgiving

A Thanksgiving meal requires a variety of seasonal desserts at the end of the meal, no matter how much turkey and stuffing was consumed.

While the traditional pumpkin pie and pecan pie is truly delicious, every once in a while it's nice to present your dinner guests with a dessert that is a little more creative, adding a sweet flare to the end of the meal.

Don't limit yourself to standard procedure, and be thankful that this year you can whip up a batch of pumpkin chocolate chip cookies or even a pumpkin cocktail and truly blow your guests away.

1. Pumpkin-Almond Cheesecake

A deliciously dense almond cake rests underneath the cheesy spiced pumpkin layer. Almond brittle adds a spectacular finishing touch.

Recipe: Pumpkin-Almond Cheesecake

2. Pumpkin Pie Latte Cups

Give whole new meaning to the word 'latte' with these Pumpkin Pie Latte Cups from Paleo Fondue. The prep for the pumpkin filling takes a bit of time, but the creamy and delicious end result is undoubtedly worth the effort.

Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Latte Cups

3. Pumpkin tiramisu

Fall flavors abound in this layered Italian treat. This tiramisu from Sprinkle Bakes should be made a day before the party to set overnight.

Recipe: Pumpkin Tiramisu

4. Center Grove Orchard Pumpkin Roll

Make a sweet treat for the family or a perfect dish for a party. This recipe uses a mix and pumpkin butter from Center Grove Orchard, but can be substituted for other pumpkin roll mixes and pumpkin butter.

Recipe: Center Grove Orchard Pumpkin Roll

5. Double-Ginger Pumpkin Flans

Unsweetened pumpkin and fresh ginger add a seasonal and unexpected twist on creamy classic flan (also known as crème caramel). If you don't have individual ramekins, use custard cups or a 1 1/2-quart baking dish, which will require an additional 15 to 20 minutes in the oven.

Recipe: Double-Ginger Pumpkin Flans

6. Pumpkin Caramel Swirl Cookies

Go beyond pie for dessert this year by making warm cookies instead. These pumpkin caramel swirl cookies from The Crepes of Wrath are a delicious balance of sweet pumpkin and salty caramel sauce.

Recipe: Pumpkin Caramel Swirl Cookies

7. Pumpkin Pie Cake

If you like pumpkin pie, you'll love this cake's subtle spice flavors and velvety cream cheese frosting. The slightly sweet and mild pecans add a pleasant crunch to the smooth frosting. Pumpkin-pie spice is a combination of warm spices: cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, cloves, and mace. Use it to enliven applesauce, vanilla ice cream, or tea.

Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Cake

8. Pumpkin Ice Cream Torte

Here’s the secret: You can make this pumpkin torte well ahead and freeze it. The sauce is jarred. The cook will be celebrated. Thaw 10 minutes before serving to slice.

Recipe: Pumpkin Ice Cream Torte

9. Pumpkin Gingerbread Cake with Spiced Buttercream

This holiday desert combines two of our favorite fall flavors - pumpkin and ginger.

Recipe: Pumpkin Gingerbread Cake with Spiced Buttercream

10. Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate chip cookies are a favorite for dessert (or anytime, really) so punch up your next batch by using this recipe for Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies from Paleo Fondue. The pumpkin pie spices taste great with the melty chocolate chips, making for a truly indulgent bite each time.

Recipe: Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

11. Pumpkin Pie Cookie Dough Truffle Pops

Enjoy the flavor of a pumpkin pie in cookie dough form with these fun and delicious truffle pops.

Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Cookie Dough Truffle Pops

12. Thanksgiving cider

For a little after dinner fun, try this pumpkin vodka-based cocktail that is sure to bring back all your favorite holiday memories.

Recipe: Thanksgiving Cider

13. Pumpkin Pie Sparkling Sgroppino

Dessert doesn't have to be all cakes and pies. Make your guests this Pumpkin Pie Sparkling Sgroppino as a fun and boozy alternative to the traditional dessert course.

Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Sparkling Sgroppino