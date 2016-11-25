11 summertime cocktails to beat the heat

When the sun comes out, so do the party people.

Summer is the perfect time to throw a soiree and what better way to impress guests—and cool off—than with a special cocktail. But how do you keep a boozy drink light and refreshing?

We spoke with Cameron Dale, beverage director of New York’s Tacombi restaurant group, to get a few bartending tips on making delightfully delicious drinks that are perfect for warm weather sipping.

"A refreshing summer cocktail should always use fresh juices and be balanced

with a hint of sweet,” Dale told FoxNews.com. “Citrus and sugar should be used in a balance that

makes the cocktail easy to drink in the sun.”

That means don’t overdo it on the complicated spices and keep things relatively simple. Dale says a cold beer is always a great bet at a cookout but classic summer drinks like the daiquiri Or a dark and stormy are great because they are easy to make. Plus, you won’t get distracted and burn any burgers on the grill.

If you’re looking for something a little different this summer, Dale recommends trying out cacacha. This Brazilian spirit is distilled from sugar cane but it's less sweet than rum so it can be used in unique ways. Show it off with a classic caipirnha (muddled lime, sugar and a healthy pour of the spirit) or try something new.

“With tropical and cinnamon notes you can drink it simply with a twist of lime on

the rocks or be adventurous and substitute it for gin to make a delicious

summertime Negroni."

So grab some ice and a shaker. These cocktails are perfect for a Memorial Day cookout, a relaxing beach hang, or a just quiet night at home watching the summer sun set.

1. El Presidente Daiquiri

A classic daiquiri goes a long way. At Cafe El Presidente in New York City, guests can enjoy sipping on plenty of creative cocktails designed to compliment the spice in the authentic Mexican fare. This classic summertime treat will keep guests and friends refreshed throughout your outdoor party.

Recipe: El President Daiquiri

2. Le Vert Cooler

Crisp, effervescent, and a bit herbaceous. Easily make, shake, and serve this one stop cocktail in individual mason jars. The bright green grapes highlight the quality Bordeaux wine, the base of the liquid, as well as the citrus flavors of Lillet Blanc, while the herbal notes pop with the delicacy of elderflower and thyme.

Recipe: Le Vert Cooler

3. Watermelon Sangria

Sangria is a great party cocktail that can be made ahead for big groups. This refreshing twist on a classic recipe has juicy watermelon for a summertime upgrade.

Recipe: Watermelon Sangria

4. Rosa Mexicano’s Pomegranate Margarita

Make a ruby red splash with this bright and juicy cocktail. For an extra fancy twist, use Grand Marnier instead of triple sec.

Recipe: Rosa Mexicano’s Pomegranate Margarita

5. Strawberry Sparkle

Just because summer is almost over doesn't mean you have to resort to boring brews. Celebrate the hot weather with a deliciously light, fresh and fruity drink. This refreshing strawberry cocktail captures the essence of summer with every sweet sip.

Recipe: Strawberry Sparkle

6. Avión Lemonade

This cocktail is even easier to make than regular lemonade but a lot more fun to drink.

Recipe: Avión Lemonade

7. 43 Rose

Rosé wine is the ultimate summer time wine indulgence. Kick it up a notch with a fresh and fruity spin. So refreshing, you may be sipping with this sweet concoction well into the fall.

Recipe: 43 Rose

8. Royalton’s Wakaya Bramble

From the Royalton in New York City, this cocktail has muddled blackberries, lemon, and ginger which gives it a fruity, almost spicy and refreshing taste.

Recipe: Royalton’s Wakaya Bramble

9. Lemon Basil Vodka Gimlet

This is a crisp and refreshing warm-weather drink using fresh basil and lemon juice, and it's one of my favorites because it's a citrus drink that's not too sweet.

Recipe: Lemon Basil Vodka Gimlet

10. Watermelon Lemonade Mocktail

This homemade lemonade infused with fresh watermelon is the perfect way to quench your thirst with imbibing too much. It mixes up quickly in a blender and is bursting with sweet, fruity, watermelon flavor.

Recipe: Watermelon Lemonade

11. Early Riser

How do you possibly make a classic mint julep even better? Add more booze. Try out this refreshing twist on a Southern staple.

Recipe: Early Riser