World Day of Prayer: A global prayer movement led by women

The World Day of Prayer is a global prayer movement led by Christian women across denominations and observed in at least 170 countries.

Observed annually on the first Friday in March, the mission-focused prayer day centers on a different country every year with a new theme, which is coordinated by the World Day of Prayer International Committee, which aims to bring together women of all backgrounds around "informed prayer and prayerful action."

This year, the World Day of Prayer Zimbabwe Committee chose the theme, "Rise! Take your Mat and Walk," based on Jesus' healing words recorded in the gospel of John.

“The peoples from the land of Zimbabwe welcome you," the committee wrote in the liturgy for the special service. "Zimbabwe means house of stones. We greet you in the language of the Shona people—Kwaziwai! (kwuz-WHY), and in language of the Ndebele people—Salibonani! (sah-li-bo-NA-nee). In English, we all say hello. Let’s greet one another.”

What began in 1927 in the United States has spread across the globe. The first international World Day of Prayer was held in South Korea three years later with the theme, "That Jesus May Be Lifted Up." In 2021, it will be hosted by Vanuatu with the theme, "Build on a Strong Foundation."

The World Council of Churches (WCC) in Geneva is holding a service led by women from local English-speaking congregations and Christian organizations based in the city.

“As we pause and pray for others, we resist the notion that women cannot overcome the hurdles of abuse or inequalities we face," the Rev. Nicole Ashwood, WCC program executive for Just Community of Wome and Men, said in a statement. "Let's work together to improve the lives of women and their families, one gift, one prayer at a time.”