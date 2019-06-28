Catholic bishops get blowback for statement on Trump's deportation threat

After President Trump announced a planned mass roundup of illegal immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Catholic bishops put out a statement saying the United States should focus on the "root causes" of illegal immigration.

That remark brought on an onslaught of criticism.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops put out a statement last Saturday after Trump said he would delay the deportation by two weeks to give Congress time to act.

“We recognize the right of nations to control their borders in a just and proportionate manner. However, broad enforcement actions instigate panic in our communities and will not serve as an effective deterrent to irregular migration,” said Bishop Jose Vásquez of Austin and chair of the USCCB Committee on Migration. “Instead, we should focus on the root causes in Central America that have compelled so many to leave their homes in search of safety and reform our immigration system with a view toward justice and the common good. We stand ready to work with the administration and Congress to achieve those objectives."

He concluded: “During this unsettling time, we offer our prayers and support to our brothers and sisters, regardless of their immigration status, and recognizing their inherent dignity as children of God."

The Catholic leaders came under fire from all sides of the political spectrum.

Church historian and theologian Massimo Faggioli immediately responded on Twitter: “This is worse than saying nothing.”

Another theologian, Meghan Clark, argued the church should be opening their doors for illegal immigrants who fear deportation, tweeting that the bishops failed to "meet the urgency and prophetic call required by this moment."

Bill Canny, USCCB's executive director of Migration and Refugee Services, told Crux Now the group sent a message to the Justice for Immigrants network with advice to people concerned with being deported and helping them, adding that they have meetings with Trump administration officials as well as local ICE officers.

“The system is not always correct and people can be deported, as we have seen, by mistake," Canny said to Crux. "Further, such round-ups can be harmful for individuals and families who are suspected of being undocumented and in the vicinity during the carrying out of deportation orders. All of this can and should be avoided by fixing our laws through the enactment of immigration reform.”

A Catholic immigration advocate believes the Catholic Church is trying to maintain a good relationship with the administration to continue working on issues like abortion while tackling immigration.