South Carolina
Published

South Carolina inmates baptized behind bars Sunday: 'Jail doesn't have to be the end'

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
A South Carolina jail celebrated 18 changed lives over the weekend.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, a group of inmates at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center was baptized Sunday after several veterans, led by Democratic State Rep. Robert Williams, mentored the men.

18 inmates were baptized Sunday at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

18 inmates were baptized Sunday at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. (Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

"Jail doesn't have to be the end," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "It can be the very beginning of the ultimate forever."

They concluded: "Please continue to pray for the amazing happenings at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center."

Many in the area reacted positively to the news, which quickly went viral.

"Wonderful, we all have a past...let's pray for their future," one person wrote.

Another said, "God bless those who are ministering. Every soul is valuable and precious."

