South Carolina inmates baptized behind bars Sunday: 'Jail doesn't have to be the end'

A South Carolina jail celebrated 18 changed lives over the weekend.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, a group of inmates at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center was baptized Sunday after several veterans, led by Democratic State Rep. Robert Williams, mentored the men.

"Jail doesn't have to be the end," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "It can be the very beginning of the ultimate forever."

RIVAL GANG MEMBERS RISK THEIR LIVES TO GET BAPTIZED TOGETHER IN TEXAS MAXIMUM-SECURITY PRISON

They concluded: "Please continue to pray for the amazing happenings at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center."

Many in the area reacted positively to the news, which quickly went viral.

"Wonderful, we all have a past...let's pray for their future," one person wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Another said, "God bless those who are ministering. Every soul is valuable and precious."