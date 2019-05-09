Parents of teen girls harassed by Brian Sims raise over $100G for Philly pro-life org

The parents of teen girls harassed on camera by Pennsylvania state representatives Brian Sims raised over $100,000 for a pro-life non-profit in Philadelphia, where the Democratic official has targeted peaceful pro-lifers praying outside Planned Parenthood.

Joe and Ashley Garecht started a GoFundMe page after they realized the man who offered $100 to dox their teen daughters - 13 and 15 - on Periscope was actually an elected official, an action they called "shameful and unacceptable."

INCREASING CALLS FOR BRIAN SIMS TO 'IMMEDIATELY RESIGN' FOR HARASSING PRO-LIFERS

The Garechts told Fox News they are so grateful after they launched the fundraising effort as a way to turn an ugly situation into something positive.

"It means the world to us that people have rallied around our family during this difficult time," Mr. Garecht said. "The prayers and words of encouragement have been amazing and have sustained our entire family."

They met their goal to help the Pro-Life Union of Greater Philadelphia Thursday, ahead of Friday's pro-life rally by Abby Johnson and 40 Days for Life, among other pro-life leaders who plan to meet in front of the Planned Parenthood abortion clinic where Sims attacked pro-lifers.

LIBERAL STUDENT ARRESTED FOR PUNCHING PRO-LIFER ON UNC CAMPUS, TRIGGERED BY IMAGES OF ABORTED CHILDREN

Garecht said the pro-life organization, outside of praying to end abortion outside the clinics, "provides thousands of diapers, wipes, articles of clothing for babies, and resources to mothers in need; operates a home caring for pregnant mothers; and so much more."

"We are beyond blessed to see people motivated to help the pro-life movement in the Greater Philadelphia region," Pro-Life Union of Greater Philadelphia's president and CEO, Tom Stevens, told Fox News. "In 2018, there were 15,821 abortions performed at abortion centers in the Greater Philadelphia area alone. While our hearts are broken for the unborn and for their moms and dads, we are also filled with hope by this great outpouring of support for life.”

On the GoFundMe, Garecht challenged Sims: "Brian, if you have a problem with my wife and daughters praying outside of an abortion clinic, I'm the one you can talk to... instead of harassing teenage girls."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sims said "I can do better" Tuesday night in a video posted online, but he stopped short of apologizing for his actions. Planned Parenthood said it did "not condone...Sims' approach" but called him a "champion" on pro-choice issues.