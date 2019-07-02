Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

High School
Published

11,000 high school students pack stadium for Jesus, raise money for abused women, homeless

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
11,000 high school students worship during Forward Conference 2019Video

11,000 high school students worship during Forward Conference 2019

Over 11,500 high school students and 1,300 youth leaders packed out the Infinite Energy Area in Gwinnett County, Georgia for Free Chapel's 14th Annual 'Forward Conference.' Forward Conference partnered with New Beginnings, a ministry for women in inner-city Atlanta. Students also raised money for the Dream Center, a faith-based organization that provides assistance to homeless families and specializes in addiction recovery.

Thousands of high school students and youth leaders banded together during a faith-based conference outside Atlanta, Ga. to raise money for abused women and homeless across the United States.

More than 11,500 students, from 30 states and six countries, came to Forward Conference 2019 from Thursday to Saturday at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, hosted by Jentezen Franklin's Free Chapel for the 14th year now.

3 MILLION EVANGELICALS MARCH IN BRAZIL: 'OUR COUNTRY BELONGS TO JESUS'

“What we’re doing stretches far beyond these walls,” said Reggie Dabbs, the emcee for the weekend and an influential Christian leader who speaks to high school assemblies around the world.

Over 11,500 high school students and 1,300 youth leaders packed out the Infinite Energy Area in Gwinnett County, Georgia for Free Chapel's 14th Annual "Forward Conference."

Over 11,500 high school students and 1,300 youth leaders packed out the Infinite Energy Area in Gwinnett County, Georgia for Free Chapel's 14th Annual "Forward Conference." (Free Chapel)

Throughout the conference, the thousands of students and youth leaders were encouraged to give generously to those in need.

'THE SEND' MARKS START OF 'GREATEST JESUS MOVEMENT,' OVER 40,000 CHRISTIANS GATHER, COMMIT TO MISSIONS

Forward Conference partnered with New Beginnings, a ministry for women in inner-city Atlanta. Many of the women who have received help from addiction and abuse attended the conference and were able to share their stories with students so they could see the real-life impact their generosity is having.

Students also raised money for the Dream Center, a faith-based organization that provides assistance to homeless families and specializes in addiction recovery across the United States.

High school students worship during Forward Conference 2019 at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Ga.

High school students worship during Forward Conference 2019 at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Ga. (Free Chapel)

Celebrity pastors Carl Lentz of Hillsong NYC and DawnChere Wilkerson of VOUS Church in Miami were among the speakers who fired up the students.

AT PASSION 2019, STUDENTS RAISE $400G TO TRANSLATE BIBLE FOR DEAF PEOPLE ACROSS WORLD

“Why not use what has been provided for you? Why do we do things on our own?" Lentz asked the students. "The next chapter of your faith starts with a renewed desire to get to know the Holy Spirit. We desperately need the Holy Spirit to refresh us every day.”

Throughout the conference, the students were led by several different leading worship leaders from Hillsong Worship, Passion Music, Bethel Music, and Free Chapel Music.

"Forward Conference is dedicated to teaching, equipping, and empowering students to live out their greatest potential, and to move Forward in their relationship with Christ," according to the website. "Our focus is worship, self-growth, and having the best times of our lives. It's an experience you'll never forget."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Forward Conference 2020 is set for June 25-27, 2020 once again at the Infinite Energy Center.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke