Nebraska Cloisters move online, open 34-week 'retreat' for those who can’t make in-person, silent one

What does a silent retreat look like when it's not in person?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Cloisters on the Platte Foundation, which operates a 930-acre Ignatian retreat facility in Gretna, Nebraska, will offer a 34-week retreat-like program online for the first time.

"It wasn’t an easy decision," Joe Ricketts, chairman of the Cloisters on the Platte Foundation, told Fox News. "The members of our Cloisters Community really look forward to their retreat weekend and many were disappointed that we closed, but we had to put safety first."

Nebraska has confirmed more than 255 cases and at least six deaths due to the new virus.

"It’s my hope that those making the online retreats will find the timeless Ignatian exercises useful during the current period of stress and anxiety," Ricketts added. "I think many members of the Cloisters Community will enjoy the experience while at the same time others will be able to join our community."

Father Andy Alexander, S.J., who serves on the Board of the Cloisters on the Platte, explains that although the retreat-like program is 34 weeks, it can be done by busy people while they're at home and it is open to people of all beliefs. The retreat starts April 9.

"A simple guide each week places themes, reflections, questions, and desires into the background of our busy lives," he said. "People making the retreat learn to find greater focus and to let one week build upon another. Any busy person can do this retreat in the background of a very full life. Thousands of others have done so."

Each Thursday, participants will receive an email with a link to that week's retreat.

Churches and synagogues are being forced to change the way they operate, many going online, as Easter and Passover are quickly approaching.