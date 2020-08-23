California pastor told Trump: 'Any real, true believer' will vote for him over Biden

Grace Community Church pastor John MacArthur said Friday that he told President Trump "any real, true believer" of Christianity will be forced to vote for him in November, due to the conflicting ideologies between the Democratic party's platform and a belief in Jesus Christ.

MacArthur made headlines three days ago after LA County moved to hold him in contempt, for holding indoor church services.

The California faith leader told the Falkirk Center the president reached out via phone and the two spoke about the pillars of faith and their importance with regard to the upcoming election.

"We love God, we desire to honor him, and upholding righteousness in a society is what a church is supposed to do," he explained. "So I said, any real, true believer is going to be on your side in this election because it's not just an individual, it's an entire set of policies that Christians cannot, in any way, affirm."

MacArthur said Trump thanked him for taking a stand against local officials, who are now reportedly seeking $20,000 in fines against him for his defiance of a state order, which would have prevented him from holding such services.

"The L.A. County Board of Supervisors has decided to continue their unconstitutional attack against Pastor John MacArthur and Grace Community Church," Jenna Ellis, attorney for MacArthur, told Fox News on Wednesday.

"The government attorneys are essentially asking the court to hold the church in contempt for being open for worship last Sunday. Pastor MacArthur is standing firm that church is essential and has no plans to yield to this tyrannical Board, which is clearly defying the Constitution’s mandate to protect religious liberty," she added.

Macarthur claimed he also spoke to the commander-in-chief about why it was unacceptable for Christians to vote for Joe Biden or other any other Democratic candidates, saying that to do so would conflict with Biblical scripture.

"We talked a little bit about why -- certainly from a Biblical standpoint -- Christians could not vote Democratic," he'd said earlier in the interview. "Because there's no way that a Christian can affirm the slaughter of babies, homosexual marriage, or any gross immorality. No way we could stand behind a candidate who's affirming transgender behavior... these things aren't even political for us... these things are Biblical."

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report