Archbishop of Canterbury condemns Britain's plan to ship asylum seekers to African country

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby called the United Kingdom's refugee policies "ungodly" during his Easter speech.

The Archbishop, the preeminent cleric in the Church of England, said during his Easter remarks that the UK's current refugee system does not stand up divine judgement.

"The details are for politics and politicians. The principle must stand the judgment of God and it cannot," Welby told the audience.

The Uk government has made plans to relocate thousands of unlawful asylums seekers entering the country after Jan. 1, 2022 to the African country of Rwanda.

"We must ensure that the only route to asylum in the UK is a safe and legal one," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last year.

Rwanda has been a willing and eager partner in the endeavor, signing the deal with England after already taking in over 100,000 refugees from various Western countries, according to Reuters.

The migrant crisis has been an ongoing issue in UK politics. Last year almost 30,000 migrants crossed to England from France, some perishing in the treacherous journey. The issue of immigration was a major driving force in the Brexit movement, separating the UK from lax European Union migration policies.

Welby, as archbishop, is the spiritual leader of more than 80 million Christians in the worldwide Anglican Communion.

