Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Christianity
Published

20,000 participate in ceremony where Jesus was baptized in the Jordan River

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

More than 20,000 Christians flocked to the banks of the Jordan River over the weekend to get baptized in the same location believed to be where Jesus Christ was baptized by John the Baptist.

“Christ is Baptized! In the Jordan!”

SOCCER STAR BAPTIZED ALONGSIDE TEAMMATES: 'I AM STILL SPEECHLESS'

That's how Christian pilgrims greet one another to commemorate the Feast of the Epiphany, Jan. 19 on the Orthodox calendar when Jesus was baptized in the Jordan River.

A Christian pilgrim takes part in baptism in the Jordan river during the Orthodox Feast of the Epiphany at Qasr el Yahud, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

A Christian pilgrim takes part in baptism in the Jordan river during the Orthodox Feast of the Epiphany at Qasr el Yahud, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

“At this time of year, we wish to greet members of the Christian religion on the occasion of their baptism ceremonies,” Lt. Col. Eran Gross, head of the Jericho District Coordination and Liason Administration, said in a statement.

While many Orthodox believers across Eastern Europe and Russia braved frigid temperatures to dip three times in the water to signify the Trinity -- Father, Son, and Holy Spirit -- thousands of others flocked to Israel for a ceremony that attracted faithful from across the world.

WOMAN CAPTURES CLOUD PHOTO OF 'JESUS WITH HIS ARM OUTSTRETCHED'

On Saturday, Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III, of the Orthodox Church of Jerusalem, led a procession to the ceremony, which was attended by Gross and Civil Administration of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) head Brig. Gen. Ghassan Alyan.

A Christian pilgrim takes part in baptism in the Jordan river during the Orthodox Feast of the Epiphany at Qasr el Yahud, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

A Christian pilgrim takes part in baptism in the Jordan river during the Orthodox Feast of the Epiphany at Qasr el Yahud, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Thousands participated in several ceremonies throughout Saturday and Sunday at the Qasr al-Yahud baptismal site, one of the holiest sites for Christians, under the protection of the IDF and Israeli police and auspices of COGAT and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FAITH STORIES

Five Christian denominations held baptismal ceremonies at the Jordan River since the beginning of January, the Jerusalem Post reports, and additional ceremonies organized by the Coptic and Armenian communities are scheduled for later this month.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke