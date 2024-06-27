Expand / Collapse search
Kevin Costner snaps at Gayle King over questions on 'Yellowstone' departure: 'We're not going to discuss this'

Costner announced he would not return to 'Yellowstone' in a vague post on Instagram earlier this month

By Yael Halon Fox News
Published
Kevin Costner talks with Will Cain about new Western film, Fox Nation project Video

Kevin Costner talks with Will Cain about new Western film, Fox Nation project

Costner spoke with 'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Will Cain about his new film, 'Horizon: An American Saga,' the future of America and his latest project with Fox Nation exploring the most iconic national parks.

Kevin Costner is not going there.

The actor was quick to shut down questions about the rumored internal drama surrounding his exit from the popular show "Yellowstone" when pressed on the topic during an interview with Gayle King that aired Thursday.

Costner sat down with the host on "CBS Mornings" to promote his new show "Horizon," but the conversation turned uncomfortable when King asked him to divulge why he decided not to return to "Yellowstone" for another season. King referenced rumors of a dispute between the actor and creator Taylor Sheridan and issues regarding compensation and scheduling.

Kevin Costner wore a tan suit and brown loafers as he posed for photos at the US Premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1."

Kevin Costner wore a tan suit and brown loafers as he posed for photos at the US Premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1." (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

KEVIN COSTNER NOT RETURNING TO ‘YELLOWSTONE:' 'IT WAS SOMETHING THAT REALLY CHANGED ME'

The 69-year-old actor, who portrayed John Dutton lll in the series for five seasons, told King that he "loved the show before anybody" and would return "in a second if I felt that it was something that I could do."

"But the characterization of you isn't necessarily flattering," King probed. "You made demands, you want to have a certain schedule, you want to shoot at a certain time, you want certain money."

"If it's not that hard, why can't the two of you be able to work it out? People would love to see that," she said.

Costner did not appreciate the persistence.

Kayce Dutton (Luke Grims) and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) walk in stride in a shot from "Yellowstone"

Costner announced earlier this month that he will not return for another season of "Yellowstone". (Paramount Network)

"It's not therapy, Gayle," he remarked pointedly.  "We're not going to discuss this on the show really, honestly."

"I'm a good therapist," King responded.

"I've conducted my life in a pretty straightforward way," the actor continued. "I've never missed any obligations in my entire career, so the idea is wide open for me. It just happens to be like, can I fall in love with the writing, can I fall in love with the part that wants to go forward?''

KEVIN COSTNER ‘DISAPPOINTED’ WITH HOW ‘YELLOWSTONE’ HANDLED EXIT RUMORS AS SHOW SETS NEW PREMIERE DATE

Costner announced earlier this month that he will not return for another season of "Yellowstone" but offered no explanation for his departure from the show. The vague announcement on Instagram set off a flurry of speculation as fans wondered whether the show would return for another season.

After the first half of the fifth season aired late last year, the show took a break for the holidays. They were set to return to filming at the top of the new year, but that was pushed back to sometime this summer. The cast is currently filming in Montana.

Ahead of the news, Costner said he was well-aware of the online buzz surrounding his exit and was not thrilled with the lack of support from production

Kevin Costner walks red carpet at Golden Globes

The 69-year-old actor portrayed John Dutton lll in the series for five seasons. (Tommaso Boddi)

"I read all the stories," he said. "I was disappointed that nobody on their side … ever stepped up to defend what it was I actually did for them. There came a moment where I thought, ‘Wow, when is somebody going to say something about what I have done versus what I haven’t done?"

Paramount Network announced that the final half of season five is set to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 10. 

