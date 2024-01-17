Writer of Carrie Underwood's 'Jesus, Take the Wheel' to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Songwriters Hall of Fame recognizes both performing and non-performing songwriters across all genres of music who have made long-lasting contributions to the industry.

This year's 2024 inductees will join more than 400 others who have been inducted since the Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969. Past inductees include Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor, Elton John and Billy Joel.

Many times when we hear a song on the radio, it's quickly connected to the artist singing it. While sometimes the artist performing the song also wrote it, there are many massive hits that were written by talented songwriters behind the scenes. The Songwriters Hall of Fame honors artists in both of these categories; songwriters who also perform and those who remain further outside the spotlight.

Hillary Lindsey, Steely Dan, R.E.M., Dean Pitchford and Timbaland are to be inducted in 2024. These artists are each behind massive hits that have remained popular throughout generations. The longevity of a song is important when it comes to those who qualify for the Songwriters Hall of Fame, as a songwriter with a notable catalog becomes eligible for induction 20 years after the commercial release of a song.

"I’ve said it before, but the music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch, nothing. It all starts with the song and the songwriter," said Songwriters Hall of Fame Chair Nile Rodgers, per the Associated Press. "We are, therefore, very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2024 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender; songwriters who have enriched our lives and literally enriched music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world."

Lindsey is the only female in this year's bunch. She is a three-time Grammy winner and is the songwriter behind popular songs like Carrie Underwood's "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and Little Big Town's "Girl Crush."

Taylor Swift, Florida Georgia Line, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lady Gaga and others have recorded Lindsey's songs.

The rock band Steely Dan is another 2024 inductee. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. They have released many hits, like "Reelin' in the Years," "Do It Again" and "Hey Nineteen."

Another rock band in the lineup is R.E.M, with Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills and Michael Stipe being inducted. This band is the one behind hits like "Losing My Religion" and "Everybody Hurts."

Pitchford is an Oscar winning artist for best original song for co-writing "Fame" with Michael Gore. He also wrote the screenplay and co-wrote all the songs for "Footloose," of course, including the title song. He is another artist among the 2024 inductees.

Timbaland rounds out the 2024 inductees with songwriting credits like Justin Timberlake's "SexyBack" and Missy Elliot's "Get Ur Freak On."

Others among those who made it on the 2024 ballot but didn't make the final cut were Public Enemy, Tracy Chapman, Blondie and the Doobie Brothers.

The 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony is to be held on June 13, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.