Woody Harrelson injured in motorcycle accident, asked Ted Danson for help: ‘You played a doctor, right?’

When Woody Harrelson is in a jam, fellow "Cheers" costar Ted Danson is always there to help.

Harrelson revealed he got into a motorcycle accident while on his way to record the "Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend" podcast, and detailed how his longtime friend came to his rescue after he sustained an injury from the crash.

"A tumble is a fair term. I did go over my handlebars," Harrelson, who appeared with Danson, told Conan on the podcast. "I was honestly and embarrassingly passing this Tesla on the left that I felt was moving a little slow and I didn’t realize he was moving slow because he was taking a left. I was on a motorcycle."

"I always feel like the shortest distance between two points in L.A. is a motorcycle," he continues. "But today it proved not to be so very fast in terms of transporting.… I always thought I would be OK. I felt there was some pain involved. I felt the pain, but I never thought I’d be killed or anything or maimed."

Luckily, Harrelson sustained only one injury to his wrist.

"Your hand is wrapped up like somebody in a cartoon," O'Brien said.

"That's 'cause I wrapped it," Danson added. "I wrapped it and I thought it looked funnier that way."

"We’re in the bathroom and I was like, ‘You played a doctor, right?’" Harrelson recalled asking Danson, who once played a physician on "The Doctors." "Ted said, ‘I also played a lawyer, so we can sue the guy.'"

Danson cleaned and wrapped up his friend's wound with ease.

"His confidence, his demeanor, everything about the way he does it makes you feel like you’re in the best hands," said Harrelson. "I never doubted him."

"I am sad," Danson added. "He could’ve been hurt badly. It does make me sad."

The dynamic duo is currently promoting their latest collaboration, a new podcast titled "Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes)," which launched June 12.

According to the podcast's synopsis, the partners will "reconnect, both with each other and the amazing friends they’ve each met over the decades, like Will Arnett, Dax Shepard, Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen, José Andrés, Conan O'Brien, and more."