Witnesses back up Amber Heard's abuse claims against ex-husband Johnny Depp

Jurors watched pre-taped depositions Wednesday of Amber Heard 's former best friend, Raquel Pennington, and her ex, Josh Drew, that back up the actress's abuse claims against Johnny Depp.

Pennington and Drew were engaged back in 2016 and living rent-free in one of Depp's Los Angeles penthouse apartments. Heard and Depp were living in a nearby unit in the same building.

As the couple's relationship deteriorated, Pennington became increasingly concerned.

"I was scared for Amber," Pennington testified in the deposition recorded in January 2022. "I was also sad for Johnny because he was my friend too, and I really wanted them to be able to get it together."

Pennington's eyes welled with tears, and she dabbed them with a tissue.

"Towards the end when the physical abuse was more evident I was worried," she said, her voice trembling with emotion. "I was worried for her physical safety. I was worried that when he turned, he might actually do something that was worse than he ever intended."

After Depp allegedly beat up Heard Dec. 15, 2015, Pennington took photos of Heard's alleged injuries and the damage to the apartment. Heard's lawyer asked Pennington to describe one of the images.

"It's a photo of Amber's face with two black eyes and a swollen nose and bottom lip," she said.

Heard testified that Depp allegedly yanked out a chunk of her hair, repeatedly punched her and choked her unconscious.

Drew's deposition from November 2019 was played for jurors next. He corroborated Heard and Pennington's testimony about the injuries from the December 2015 fight.

He also observed Heard May 21, 2016, after Depp allegedly bashed her in the face with a cellphone prompting the actress to obtain a restraining order against him six days later.

Drew was shown numerous photos of Heard's face after the altercation and said they were consistent with what he had observed.

After the altercation, he said Heard was "catatonic like a 1,000-year stare" and looked "like a ghost."

Drew said he hadn't spoken to Heard since his divorce two years before his deposition. She called about two months before the deposition to "make amends" and told him she and Pennington "hadn't spoken for some time," he testified in November 2019.

After the cellphone fight, he said Depp stormed into the apartment.

"Open this f--king door. Get me in here," Depp allegedly yelled, Drew testified. After the door flung open, Depp marched toward Drew.

"He caught eyes with me right away, beelined toward me, screaming, cursing, spitting in my face," Drew said of the actor, who kicked him out.

Drew and Pennington were asked whether they or anyone else had manipulated the images of Heard's injuries – including a swollen nose, a missing chunk of hair, two black eyes and a busted lip.

They both denied the claim. Depp's team has accused Heard with the help of her pals of faking the physical abuse allegations.

Drew also bolstered another part of Heard's testimony relating to the infamous defecation incident.

Depp has accused Heard or one of her friends of pooping in their marital bad as a sick prank in April 2016, insisting that the deposit was far too large to have come from a 4-pound dog. Heard claimed one of the couple's teacup yorkies, Boo, had an accident.

Drew testified that both dogs regularly relieved themselves all over the apartment.

"There was pee and poop on everything: couches, sofas, chairs the bed, you name it," Drew said.

Depp is suing her for $50 million in Fairfax County Circuit Court, in Virginia, over a 2018 oped she wrote in the Washington Post alleging she was a victim of domestic violence. Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million.