'Wheel of Fortune' fans poke fun at contestant's incorrect Christmas answer

Contestant Phil McManus was thinking all about food when he guessed 'Chocolates, chestnuts and chickens'

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
Ryan Seacrest hopes to achieve one mega 'Wheel of Fortune' goal in 2025 Video

Ryan Seacrest hopes to achieve one mega 'Wheel of Fortune' goal in 2025

Ryan Seacrest told Fox News Digital what he loves about hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ The longtime host took over for Pat Sajak in September.

Social media is buzzing about a recent mistake on "Wheel of Fortune."

A Christmas-themed episode of the popular game show on Tuesday featured the latest contestant blunder. When trying to solve a puzzle in the "Same Letter" category, contestant Phil McManus was faced with a board reading, "Chocolate Chestnuts & Chi_ne_s."

McManus started out strongly, filling in all but two of the letters, and after buying an "I," he only had two letters left to solve the puzzle. He then guessed, "Chocolates, chestnuts and chickens," which was incorrect.

The wrong guess made room for another contestant, Matt, to correctly guess "Chocolates, chestnuts & chimneys" as the correct answer.

Ryan Seacrest at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball

A Christmas-themed episode of "Wheel of Fortune" hosted by Ryan Seacrest had viewers talking after a contestant's wrong answer. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Fans of the show quickly took to social media to share their reactions to the guess.

"That was my shopping list last weekend," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "When I think of chocolates and chestnuts, the next word I think of is chickens," another user wrote.

"Did that man look at that puzzle and say Chocolate, Chestnuts and Chickens??? For a Christmas puzzle?!? #wof #wheelofFortune," a third user wrote.

This isn't the first time a contestant has caused fans on social media to poke fun at a wrong answer. In November, Will Jordan, a veteran police officer and former coast guard from Connecticut, incorrectly guessed the puzzle, "Treat yourself a round of sausage," when the correct answer was "Give yourself a round of applause."

Wheel of Fortune letterboard

A previous contestant also went viral for his incorrect guess involving food. (Wheel of Fortune/Instagram/ABC)

"Not a great Wheel of Fortune play here but I like where this dude’s stomach is," one fan wrote at the time, while another added, "Why thanks, Will, I did! Ate a whole pound of hot Italian sausage for dinner tonight with pasta and vodka sauce!"

When speaking with Maggie Sajak on the game show's Instagram page following the show, Jordan told the social media correspondent he "just went blank."

"I tell you, when the lights are on, and you know, the stars and Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White, I just went blank," he said. "But, if your dad, in retirement, is watching this show, maybe cracks a beer and gets a laugh, it was worth it."

Maggie's father, Pat Sajak, famously hosted the popular game show for 41 seasons from 1981 to 2024, with his last show airing in June.

A split photo of Pat Sajak and Ryan Seacrest smiling

Ryan Seacrest, right, took over for Pat Sajak after the longtime host of "Wheel of Fortune" retired in June. (Getty Images)

The longtime host was replaced by Ryan Seacrest, who rose to fame as the host of "American Idol."

